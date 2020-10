This week on Well Connected, Where We Talk Trends, Mina SayWhat and PR Specialist Carmena Kisses talk about a new procedure to get semi permanent lip color so your lipstick doesn’t get o your mask while you’re trying to stay Corona free. Carmena always keeps us up on everything new in the beauty and health industry! Hear Well Connected Mondays around 12:45p on 100.3 RNB Philly.

