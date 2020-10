Michael B. Jordan might be making his directorial debut very soon. Deadline reports that the actor is interested in directing the third installment in the “Creed” movie series. Jordan already plans to reprise his role as Adonis Creed in “Creed III.” “Creed III” would be the ninth installment in the “Rocky” franchise that originally starred Sylvester Stallone and was released in 1977.

