Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is officially a special member of law enforcement in Louisiana. The former NBA star was given the title of a special reserve deputy in St. Martin Parish Wednesday. On Facebook, the office thanked Shaq for his kindness, support and encouragement that he has provided to the deputies in the past. Earlier in the year, Shaq pitched in to cover the funeral expenses of an eleven-year-old Breaux Bridge boy killed in a car crash.

(Source-TheAdvocate)

Shaq Named Special Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy In LA Parish was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: