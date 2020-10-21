CLOSE
Sacha Baron Cohen Pranks Rudy Giuliani In His New Movie

Sacha Baron Cohen is pranking Rudy Giuliani in his new “Borat” movie. TMZ reports in the film the former New York mayor meets a reporter from conservative media for an interview. The attractive woman suggests they go to the bedroom for a drink. While she removes their microphones, Giuliani lies on the bed and puts his hand inside his pants. That’s when the Borat character bursts into the room and claims the woman is his daughter. Borat 2 begins playing Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

