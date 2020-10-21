Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Harris Stowe State University [WATCH]

Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight is all about Harris Stowe State University in St. Louis, Missouri. The university was founded in 1857 and its mascot is the Hornets.

Today’s HBCU hero is Captain Bobby Charles Wilks, the first African-American Coast Guard aviator and the first African American to reach the rank of Coast Guard captain. He received the Air Medal for his actions while piloting his helicopter over the Pacific Ocean.

