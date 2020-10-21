During a taping of a joint interview with Vice President Mike Pence for CBS’s 60 Minutes, President Donald Trump reportedly cut things short due to a line of questions about the coronavirus. Trump then took to Twitter and jabbed at journalist Lesley Stahl while deeming the interview “fake” and “biased.”

According to a report from CNN, sources tell the network that Trump was grilled on his handling of the coronavirus epidemic among other concerns. Around 45 minutes in, Trump ended the discussion saying that the network had enough footage and soon after began tweeting missives in the direction of Stahl, including one tweet featuring a video of Stahl not wearing a mask.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come” read the tweet. He then began a thread stating he would leak the entire interview ahead of its scheduled airtime.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about…,” read the first portion of Trump’s tweet.

He added, “…Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!”

In contrast, Trump heaved measurable praise on conservative commentator and America This Week host Eric Bolling, who conducted what Trump called a town hall discussion that, judging by Trump’s favorable tweets, was a friendlier environment.

In what appeared to be a rapport in Trump’s defense, Bolling tweeted out a clip of the interview writing in the caption, “Not sure what all the fuss was about today with @60Minutes and @realDonaldTrump .. He seemed perfectly fine at my TownHall- taped just minutes after he finished with @cbs.”

—

Photo: WENN

President Trump Storms Out Of ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Blasts Journalist On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: