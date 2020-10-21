Bill Cosby Sparks Chatter After Grinning Prison Photo Goes Wide

Bill Cosby is currently awaiting to appeal his felony sex assault conviction this coming December, but renewed chatter about his state of being has cropped up again after a new photo went wide. In the mugshot, Cosby, with his hair a bit grown out and uneven, is seen slyly smiling in the photo which garnered some sympathy along with measurable disdain.

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections updated the disgraced 83-year-old entertainer’s prison photo, which is part of a routine established by prison facilities for record upkeep and the like. In the photo, Cosby, with his hair unkempt, appears to be looking down and smiling and the photo made its rounds on social media Tuesday (Oct. 20).

While there was some concern about his appearance, Cosby experienced plenty of heated responses on Twitter due to the long list of sexual assault accusations he has endured over the years. However, Cosby’s team published another photo of Cosby via his Twitter account where he seems to be in much better spirits.

“This photo was taken by his publicist, Andrew Wyatt, during his first virtual video conference call with Mr. Cosby last week. We are posting this to reassure his family and supporters that he is doing ok during this pandemic,” reads the caption for the tweet and photo of Cosby.

Prior to that message, Cosby, or someone from his media team, published a tweet highlighting his upcoming appeals case.

“Oral Arguments for my appeal with the PA State Supreme Court will be “live” on YouTube Tuesday, December 1, 2020 @ 9:30am/EST. Thank you very much!” it read.

Photo: Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

