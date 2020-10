This week on Well Connected, Where We Talk Trends, Mina SayWhat and Style Strategist Bridget Battles talk about taking virtual vacations. With the CoVid numbers starting to go back up around the United States, this is a safe way to see the world and not put yourself at risk! Listen to Well Connected with Mina SayWhat Mondays around 12:45p on 100.3 RNB Philly.

Also On 100.3 RNB: