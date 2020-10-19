CLOSE
Philadelphia Eagles Fans First Game Back In The Stadium Ends With A Brawl [Video]

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Philadelphia Eagles fans never cease to amaze us. As the NFL has been taking safety procedures due to COVID-19 the first half of the season football teams were not able to have fans in the stands.

Some teams had the ability to have limited capacity. The Eagles got the green light from the NFL to have limited capacity.

Should be a fun time right? No! Or Yes, depending on who you ask. Our birds had a tough game against the Baltimore Ravens where we had a last-second heartbreak to lose the game. Ending off a terrible Sunday, the Eagles fans started beating up the opposing team’s fans.

