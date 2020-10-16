Everyone is talking about Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan and finally, the show speaks out. Allegedly the rapper icon has been working with President Donald Trump to create a plan for Black America and the way that the community could be dispersed funds, but he’s speaking out.

Cube claims that he isn’t rallying for Trump and met with both parties about his plan. Here’s what Da Brat had to say about that…

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Brat Said About Ice Cube’s Platinum Plan [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com