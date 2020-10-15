Philly High School Principle Richard Gordon Honored As Nations Best!

Paul Robeson High School in West Philadelphia has been the home for many bright students but today we talk about one of the leaders of the school. Principle of Paul Robeson High School Richard Gordon has been honored as the nation’s principal of the year. Philly stand up!

This award was given to Principle Gordon by the National Association of Secondary School Principles. These impressive accolades go to the Camden bred after years of hard work & dedication to helping children grown.

