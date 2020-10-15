Stevie Wonder has released his first new music in 15 years. On Tuesday, the 70-year-old pop icon released two new songs, “Where Is Our Love Song” and “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate.” Wonder says all proceeds from the track “Where Is Our Love Song” will benefit the hunger organization Feeding America. The second track, “Can’t Put It In the Hands of Fate,” urges people to vote, and features Busta Rhymes. Both tracks will be released on his own label through Republic Records. Stevie Wonder has been on the Motown label since 1961.

(Source-NME.com)

Stevie Wonder Releases Two New Songs was originally published on wtlcfm.com

