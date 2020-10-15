CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Under Investigation For Embezzlement

RNB Philly Listen Live

“Things that’ll make ya say, hmmmm.”

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating Dr. Dre’s estranged wife for embezzlement. After Nicole Young allegedly took out hundreds of thousands of dollars from the bank account of Dre’s Record One Studio, his business partner Larry Chatman has gone to the police. According to TMZ, Chatman filed a report with the LAPD claiming Young stole a total of 385-thousand-and-29 dollars from the company’s bank account. If convicted, Young could face jail time.

 

Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Under Investigation For Embezzlement  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
4th Annual BET Honors - Arrivals
58 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close