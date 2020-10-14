Jimmy Kimmel is back on Donald Trump’s neck, this time for his outlandish declarations about Black people at the voting booths.

On Monday(Oct 12), the late-night host opened his segment discussing the struggle event attended by Black people paid by Candace Owens’ Blexit organization at the White House over the weekend. During his 18-minute speech, the COVID-In-Chief boasted that he’s “done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”

The outlandish comment jogged Kimmel’s memory bank to four years ago when Trump promised to secure 95 percent of the Black vote by 2020. With the election weeks away, the comedian took to the streets and surveyed Black passersby if Cheeto made good on his word.

As expected, the results are hilarious. Watch the clip below.

Four years ago, President Donald Trump stood in front of a podium at a campaign rally in Dimondale, Michigan, and wagged systemic poverty at Black voters in an attempt to draw their vote against then-Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton for the 2016 general election. In pure Cheeto form, he declared to secure the bulk of the Black vote by the end of his first term.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs. Fifty-eight percent of your youth is unemployed. What the hell do you have to lose?” Speaking before another largely-white audience in a town whose population is 93 percent white, Trump said, “And at the end of four years, I guarantee you that I will get over 95 percent of the African-American vote. I promise you. Because I will produce.”

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Surveys Black People To See If They’re Voting For Donald Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

