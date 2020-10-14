One of the greatest of all time is getting his flowers from other G.O.A.T. caliber performers. The who’s who is putting an ample of respect on King James’s name.

While the 2020 NBA season was far from ideal it provided millions of fans some entertainment to hold them down while they still quarantine. As spotted on TMZ several high profile names have made sure to honor LeBron James after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their 17th championship. One noted figure who sent love his way was none other than Barack Obama. “Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy” he wrote on Twitter.

Proud of my friend @KingJames for his fourth title, fourth Finals MVP, and for not only living up to the hype after seventeen seasons, but surpassing it as an extraordinary leader both on the court and in the public arena fighting for education, social justice, and our democracy. pic.twitter.com/2IB3ZDI4Nf — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 12, 2020

On Monday, October 12 Tom Brady tweeted a photo of the Cleveland native in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football uniform. The caption read “Congrats to my brother @KingJames on winning his 4th championship. Not bad for a washed up old guy!” Even though the overall response to his win has been largely positive naturally the haters still found something to nitpick. In response ‘Bron let it be known he wants all the smoke. “I know they’ll make up another criteria that nobody else has ever had in the history of the game. But Guess what though, bring it on please!!”.

Photo: Harry How

Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron James On NBA Championship was originally published on hiphopwired.com

