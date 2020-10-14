CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot” Named Anthem For Mail-In Voting

RNB Philly Listen Live

Snoop Dogg is doing his part to encourage voting in the 2020 election. Snoop has allowed the Democratic National Committee to use his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in a new ad campaign promoting mail-in voting. The Long Beach native has been very vocal about participating in the electoral process as he wants to get Donald Trump out of office. In June, he declared he’d vote for the first time in his life during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

(Source-Variety)

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot” Named Anthem For Mail-In Voting  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
4th Annual BET Honors - Arrivals
58 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close