Snoop Dogg is doing his part to encourage voting in the 2020 election. Snoop has allowed the Democratic National Committee to use his 2004 hit “Drop It Like It’s Hot” in a new ad campaign promoting mail-in voting. The Long Beach native has been very vocal about participating in the electoral process as he wants to get Donald Trump out of office. In June, he declared he’d vote for the first time in his life during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

(Source-Variety)

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot” Named Anthem For Mail-In Voting was originally published on wtlcfm.com

