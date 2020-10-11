OutKast Celebrates ‘Stankonia’ 20th Anniversary With Digital Release

OutKast is celebrating the anniversary of one of their biggest albums, ‘Stankonia.’ As the project approaches its 20th anniversary on October 31st, Sony announced that the newly RIAA certified platinum singles “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Ms. Jackson” and “So Fresh, So Clean” – will be available in new bundles on all digital streaming platforms beginning October 30th. According to a press release, each song comes bundled with instrumental, acappella and remixed versions in state-of-the-art 16 Bit sound. Additionally, the “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” bundle features three previously unreleased remixes from Cutmaster Swiff, Rage Against The Machine’s Zack de la Rocha and Beat Bullies. ‘Stankonia’ itself will also be available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio on October 30th. The newly-expanded version presents the original album in its entirety plus six bonus tracks.

(Source-Variety)

