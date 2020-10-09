Coatesville Police Caught On Video Barging Into Black Man’s House & Get Aggressive

Coatesville Police Officer Davis & Kinsmen were caught on video assaulting two young men inside there home. According to Nogunzone, the two young men, Rich Brown & Tyler Rivera were bombarded by police officers. More information around what happened was provided to Nogunzone, “The police officers involved entered Rich Brown’s home without a warrant, then proceeded to escalate this situation to violence. The incident was filmed by multiple people present, and the officers involved can be seen dragging, punching, and kicking the two men, completely unprovoked. None of the officers present explained why they entered their home or why they were being arrested, despite them being asked by those at the scene. Tyler Rivera is facing 7-8 charges, and Rich Brown is facing 9.”

More news to come as the story develops.

