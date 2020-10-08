Will Smith is finally addressing the memes of him seemingly appearing sad during an episode of Red Table Talk with his wife Jada. While accepting the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, Smith said he appeared to be crying in the clip due to the amount of caffeine he had to drink that day. He added that people think he’s crying all the time but insists that he is dehydrated. Smith became a viral meme after appearing on Jada’s show to discuss her affair with August Alsina. After the story blew up, Smith and Pinkett eventually explained they were separated at the time of the affair but ultimately reconnected and moved on from that period of their lives.

(Source-HipHopDX)

Will Smith Addresses Viral Sad Meme was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: