Big Sean Drops Visual For Third Single ’10 2 10’ [VIDEO]

At the peak of all of his promoting and positive reviews of his sophomore album “Hall Of Fame,” Big Sean found himself roaming around a deserted island in his latest video “10 2 10.” The video features a stunning view and Sean rapping about the long hours spent in the studio. The video was directed by Carson & Waxx. “Hall Of Fame” is in stores now.

Check out Big Sean’s secret hideaway below.

