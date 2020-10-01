CLOSE
Solomon Jones Exclusive Interview With Kamala Harris

Solomon Jones interviews Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris about race, criminal justice, coronavirus, and more. Kamala Harris has recently made her way down to the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection. Harris made her Pennsylvania campaign debut in Philly where she also participated in a conversation with a Black women outreach group called “Sister to Sister”. Following that have been state to state meetings to get her and Joe Biden’s voice heard. Check out the full conversation with Solomon Jones and Kamala Harris below.

