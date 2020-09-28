2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters the option of casting ballots in advance of the general election. With the current political climate amidst a national pandemic due to COVID-19, it may be in your best interest to vote sooner rather than later.

The states that do not participate in early voting are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

State Early voting begins/ends Alabama No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Alaska Early voting generally available Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Arizona Counties may offer early voting Oct. 7-30. Arkansas Early voting generally available Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. California Early voting generally available Oct. 5-Nov. 2. Counties consolidating polling places must offer early voting at those polling places for at least eight hours a day between Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Colorado Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Connecticut Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Delaware Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. District of Columbia Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 27-Nov. 2. Florida Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-31. Counties may also offer it Oct. 19-23 and Nov. 1. Georgia Counties must offer early voting Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30. Hawaii Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Idaho Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-30. Illinois Jurisdictions may offer early voting Sept. 24-Nov. 2. Indiana Counties must offer early voting Oct. 6-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. Iowa Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Kansas Counties must offer in-person advance voting Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 14-26 and Oct. 31. Kentucky Counties must offer early voting Oct. 13-17, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Louisiana Parishes must offer early voting Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 26-27. Maine Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Maryland Centers will offer early voting Oct. 26-Nov. 2. Massachusetts Municipalities must offer early voting Oct. 17-30. Michigan Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Minnesota Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Mississippi Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Missouri Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Montana Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Nebraska County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 5-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2. They may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25, and Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Nevada Counties must offer early voting Oct. 17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30. Counties may also offer it Oct. 18 and Oct. 25. New Hampshire Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. New Jersey Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. New Mexico Early voting generally available Oct. 6-Nov. 2. New York Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-Nov. 1. North Carolina Counties must offer early voting Oct. 15-31. North Dakota Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-Nov. 2. Ohio Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Oklahoma County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 29-31. Oregon Counties must offer early voting from the day ballots are issued to Nov. 2. Pennsylvania No true early voting, but you can cast a “mail” ballot in person at your county election office. Rhode Island No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee or emergency ballot in person at your local board of canvassers. South Carolina No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person. South Dakota No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person. Tennessee Counties must offer early voting Oct. 14-17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-29. Texas Early voting generally available Oct. 13-30 Utah Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 26-30. Vote centers may also offer it Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2; Vermont No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Virginia No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person. Washington Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2. West Virginia Counties must offer early voting Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 26-31. Wisconsin Municipalities may offer in-person absentee voting Oct. 20-Nov. 1. Wyoming No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

