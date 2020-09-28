NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out From ‘RHOA’

Earlier in September, it was finally confirmed that NeNe Leakes wouldn’t be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta after months of speculation. Fans aren’t happy to hear that Leakes won’t be on season 13, as she has been a fan favorite since season one of the franchise. Viewers have been voicing their two cents about everything that allegedly happened leading up to her departure and Leakes responded to one fan giving some insight into how she feels about her exit.

“It sounds like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?’” someone posted on Twitter. Leakes responded and said, “They definitely did.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They definitely did — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

Leakes also tweeted: “@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit,” referring to when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp spoke her contract not being renewed. “Well I can’t wait to tell my truths. I hope I get just as much respect.”

@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit. Well i can’t wait to tell my truths🙌🏾 i hope i get just as much respect — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 26, 2020

In a video posted on YouTube on September 17, Leakes revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the Bravo hit series.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Bravo sent Leakes well-wished via a statement to Us Weekly.

“We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Even though she has officially exited RHOA, she’s being called on to be cast on another show. Garcelle Beauvais, who is the first Black woman to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, asked for Leakes to come to join her.

“Come help a sista out #RHOBH,” she tweeted.

RT @GarcelleB: @NeNeLeakes come help a sista out #RHOBH 👉🏾 On the way 😂 — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 18, 2020

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

SEE ALSO:

This Is Why People Think NeNe Leakes’ Is Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About Not Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out From ‘RHOA’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com