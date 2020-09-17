Fred Reed Talks To Mina SayWhat About The Obstacles His Youth Organization Has Went Through Since COVID-19

Delaware’s own, Fred Reed is an R&B singer with a strong purpose. Reed has also been serving his community with his non-profit youth organization called Reeds Refuge Center in Wilmington Delaware.

The mission statement for the organization is to help students stay away from violence, drugs, guns, and idle minds by helping youth to discover their creative potential. RNBPhilly’s Mina SayWhat talks to Reed about how COVID changed how he operates his youth center.

