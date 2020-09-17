Fred Reed Talks To Mina SayWhat About The Obstacles His Youth Organization Has Went Through Since COVID-19

Local News
| 09.17.20
Dismiss
Fred Reed Talks To Mina SayWhat About The Obstacles His Youth Organization Has Went Through Since COVID-19

Source: Reeds Refuge Center / other

Delaware’s own, Fred Reed is an R&B singer with a strong purpose. Reed has also been serving his community with his non-profit youth organization called Reeds Refuge Center in Wilmington Delaware.

The mission statement for the organization is to help students stay away from violence, drugs, guns, and idle minds by helping youth to discover their creative potential. RNBPhilly’s Mina SayWhat talks to Reed about how COVID changed how he operates his youth center.

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go

Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling
Alex Holley Fox 29 Reporter Philly
20 photos

One Vote: Register to Vote
Close