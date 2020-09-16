Kim Kardashian is joining the Stop Hate For Profit campaign which aims to hold social media platforms accountable for content. Kim took to her socials to say while she loves connecting with her fans though her social media channels, on Wednesday she will be “freezing” her Facebook and Instagram account. She says she cannot be silent while the platforms “allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation” which splits America apart. She slammed the platforms saying they only take steps after people are killed and it plays a hand in undermining democracy. Stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, and Sacha Baron Cohen are also joining the protest.

(Source-CNN)

Kim Kardashian Joins Campaign To Stop Misinformation On Facebook, Instagram was originally published on wtlcfm.com

