This week on Well Connected, Where We Talk Trends, Mina SayWhat and Style Strategist Bridget Battles talk about balancing working from home and having at kids at home doing virtual classes as well! There are a lot of parents struggling with teaching their kids the class material so here are some tips to help you get through it. Listen to Well Connected with Mina SayWhat Mondays around 12:45p on 100.3 RNB Philly.

Also On 100.3 RNB: