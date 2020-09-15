CLOSE
Did New Jersey Just Have A UFO Sighting? Flying Object Has Everyone In Shock [Video]

A video has recently surfaced online of a flying object in New Jersey. The internet has made their mind up saying that it appears to look like a UFO. 

If 2020 couldn’t get any more crazy. A video has recently surfaced online of a flying object in New Jersey. The internet has made their mind up saying that it appears to look like a UFO.

According to Republic World, the flying object mistaken for a UFO was an Ad blimp.

It has not yet been confirmed if it was in fact the Goodyear Blimp or not. More news to come as the story develops.

