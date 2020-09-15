If 2020 couldn’t get any more crazy. A video has recently surfaced online of a flying object in New Jersey. The internet has made their mind up saying that it appears to look like a UFO.
According to Republic World, the flying object mistaken for a UFO was an Ad blimp.
It has not yet been confirmed if it was in fact the Goodyear Blimp or not. More news to come as the story develops.
Did New Jersey Just Have A UFO Sighting? Flying Object Has Everyone In Shock [Video] was originally published on classixphilly.com