Jamie Foxx has signed a deal with Sony Pictures to develop and produce feature films. Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner are working on an untitled action thriller writer by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, which the actor is also set to star in. Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group president Sanford Panitch says Foxx is “one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world, he is also an idea machine.”

(Source–The Hollywood Reporter)

Jamie Foxx Signs Film Producing Deal With Sony Pictures was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3 RNB: