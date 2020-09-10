Verzuz: Which Songs Are You Looking Forward In Hearing By Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight?

This Sunday, September 13th for one night only Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight will be going hit for hit in the most anticipated Verzuz thus far. We are excited to watch while we sing our favorite songs and most importantly celebrate these two queens!

Which songs are you excited to hear from Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight? Vote below!

