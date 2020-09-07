CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

61 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Continue reading Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

https://youtu.be/_FZXfgT_IRg Weeks after much of the country begins to "re-open" more people are testing positive for COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive results. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media

Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus during a 34-minute interview about COVID-19  with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel.

“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.

RNB Philly Listen Live

Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)

Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Close