Gun Shots Fired Left A Big Crowd Of People Running In North Philly [Video]

According to 6abc, shots rang off in North Philly. A violent weekend ended off with a huge crowd of people running for safety. Shortly multiple videos surfaced of a huge crowd of people outside when a car drove in the middle of them and appeared to begin shooting.

Another angle shows a suspicious car driving in the middle of the crowd. Right, when they get in close range shots started to ring off.

But Why???? 😪🙏🏿

It has been reported that three of the shooters have been caught after crashing the car nearby. The fourth shooter later checked himself in a hospital to get medical treatment. The suspects have not yet been charged from the crime. More news to come as the story develops.

