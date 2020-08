Fox 29 Sportscaster and Zero F’s Given Podcaster Sean Bell joins Mina SayWhat for their weekly Friday segment “Let’s Talk Sports.” This week they talk about the Bucks decision to not play in the NBA Playoff as a form of protests and how it was the catalyst to action from the whole NBA League. Listen to “Let’s Talk Sports” every Friday at 12:50p on 100.3 RNB.

