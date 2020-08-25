Black Man Found Dead Hanging In South Philly, Many Allege Victim Was Lynched

According to Nogunzone, Allen Mikell was found dead hanging in a South Philly park. Many allege that Mikell was a victim of a possible racist crime. Sources say that Allen Mikell’s family will not accept any theories around suicide. Mikell’s body was found in a park on 9th and Federal.

The people of Philadelphia demand answers around this eery death of Allen Mikell.

More news to come as the story develops.

