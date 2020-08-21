Philly’s Black & Mobile CEOs Featured In Jay-Z and Pharrell’s New BLM-Inspired ‘Entrepreneur’ Video

It all started with a bike, a bag, and a dream!

Black and Mobile CEOs, David and Aaron Cabello, are a huge example that hard work pays off!

The twin brothers-turned-CEOs recently appeared in Pharrell and Jay-z’s BLM-inspired video for their new song Entrepreneur- just one year after creating the first black-owned food delivery service.

24-year-old David Cabello decided to go into business with his brother after dropping out of Shippensburg University in 2016 while also working for food delivery services like Uber Eats and Postmates.

The brothers launched Black and Mobile in 2019. Since establishing they’ve already expanded to servicing black communities in other large cities like Detriot and Atlanta.

David and Aaron Cabello are among the list of all-star black Entrepreneurs featured in the video depicting Black excellence.

Other appearances from the video also include Issa Rae, Tyler the Creator, Princeton’s first Black valedictorian, and more.

Check out David and Aaron cameo in Pharrell and Jay-z’s latest project below.

