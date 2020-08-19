CLOSE
Tyler Perry To Receive Governor’s Award At 2020 Emmy Awards

Congrats are in order to Tyler Perry who will be awarded the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmy Awards. The media mogul and his company, The Perry Foundation, are receiving the award for his achievements in television and his organization’s commitment to offering opportunities to marginalized communities. The 2020 Emmy Awards will take place virtually on September 20.

For more on this story, click here—https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/tyler-perry-to-receive-governors-award-honor-at-the-202-1844774377

Tyler Perry To Receive Governor’s Award At 2020 Emmy Awards  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

