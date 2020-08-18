From the category of, “Let’s do another remake”, get ready for a new “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.” The 1987 hit movie is being remade. This time, Will Smith and Kevin Hart will go on a road trip filled with holiday disasters. The original starred Steve Martin and John Candy trying to get home for Thanksgiving after their flights are canceled. No word yet on a release date.

Are you willing to see this remake or just wait until it comes to on demand?

Here’s more on the story—https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/will-smith-kevin-hart-to-star-in-planes-trains-and-automobiles-remake

Will Smith, Kevin Hart Remaking ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com

