The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Single Makes Billboard History

The Weeknd is continuing his successful year with “Blinding Lights.” Billboard reported that the single has spent 21 weeks at the top of the chart, breaking the record for most weeks at Number One on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. The song surpasses Drake’s “One Dance” and Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.” “Blinding Lights” topped the main Hot 100 songs chart in March, knocking down Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” after spending 11 weeks at Number One.

