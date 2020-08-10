Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations

Philly entrepreneur couple Dana Chanel and Prince Donnell are being accused of scam allegations. According to Upnewsinfo, the couple has been under fire by a page on Instagram that was made to expose the couple for allegedly scamming over thousands of clients. Many alleged victims were black-owned businesses.
Christian entrepreneur #DanaChanel and her husband #PrinceDonnell have seen their businesses boom over the years. But as their success grew, so did the accusations of scamming. ___ Most recently, a page organized to expose the couple alleges thousands of people, many of whom are Black entrepreneurs themselves, have been victims of their scams along with testimonials to back up those claims. ___ In addition to the creation of a Change.org campaign aimed at the Federal Trade Commission, calling on the agency to shut Dana Chanel down, the organizers of the page have also revealed that legal action has been taken against the couple. ___ While Dana Chanel has denied the allegations and has welcomed any alleged evidence against her to be brought to court, it seems the organizers of the page have already worked to shut one of her alleged scams down. SWIPE for receipts. Via @danachanelthescammer
A petition has been made on Change.org demanding the Federal Trade Commission to shut Dana Chanel’s agency down. Legal action has been reportedly taken against the couple. Dana Chanel, founder of Jumping Jack Tax denied any allegations towards her and her husband’s businesses and welcomed any proof. More news to come as the story develops.
