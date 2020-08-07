Milano Di Rouge Claps Back At Fan, “Check My Credentials Sweetie”

Philly’s own Milano Di Rouge has been living her best life while the haters continuously attempt to bring her down. The fashion designer posted a picture of her and her baby saying in the caption, “All I do is take care of my son and mind the business that pays me”. As the internet usually does, someone had a smart remark. A fan commented under the post saying, “Sad only thing she is a baby momma she should be a wife”. Milano’s breakup with rapper Meek Mill has been public and her response to the haters could not have been more classy!

Well said Milano, keep that same energy!

RELATED: Milano Di Rouge Post-Baby Body Are GOALS! [Photos]

RELATED: Philly Remembers The Life Of Meechie Hoe [Photos]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go