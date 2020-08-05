31 Countries Bans U.S Travel Amid Pandemic

America has been at a standstill since the coronavirus forced all of us into lockdown in March.

Now with nearly 50 states slowly reopening, many Americans are packing up and venturing off after spending many weeks indoors.

However, if you are a U.S. citizen, you probably should rethink your summer travel plans because you may not be able to enter certain countries.

Over 31 countries recently banned U.S citizens from visiting their country, with others placing ongoing restrictions on U.S. travelers in attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In early July, the European Council released its approved list of 14 countries whose citizens could enter E.U.’s borders.

The U.S. made neither the final 14 nor the 54 countries first considered despite Americans having some of the most splurging tourists.

On average, Americans spend over $144 billion on tourism each year, making tourism essential for the economies of many destinations.

However, countries are understandably deciding to prioritize the health and safety of its residents before revenue.

According to Reuters tally, more than 18.1 million people around the world reported being infected with the virus with 688,080​ people dying.

Here is a complete list of the 31 countries that have banned U.S Travelers: