Tropical Storm Isaias Leaves 69th St. In Philly Underwater [Video]

The tropical storm named “Isaias” has officially hit Philadelphia. The outcome has been a ton of rain and flooding of different parts of the city. A video has surfaced of 69th Street in Philly completely underwater.
I-95 has also been shut down by the stadiums due to flooding. Every area in Philadelphia is under a First Alert today (Tuesday) for flooding, power outages, tornado threats, and strong winds from the tropical storm. Not only is Philly under First Alert today but so is Deleware and New Jersey.
More news to come as the story develops.
