Benzino Arrested After Damaging His Ex Althea New Man’s Truck

Former rapper Benzino has been arrested for criminal damage. According to TMZ, the Ex-L&HH star got into an argument with his ex Althea Eaton‘s new boyfriend. One thing led to another and Benzino struck Eaton’s boyfriend’s new car window. Reports say that Althea and her new man were talking a walk around the neighborhood when Benzino caught them by surprise. An argument sparked and escalated into a criminal damage charge. The car Benzino punched was a 2018 Chevy Silverado. After a few good hits, the truck had two big dents on the outside of the driver’s side door.

Here’s the plot twist, Benzino’s story was that he was walking to watch his son play Tennis when his ex’s new man approached him and allegedly threatened to shoot him. Witnesses claim that Benizon’s side of the story is a bit off. More news to come as the story develops.

