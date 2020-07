Fox 29 Sportscaster and Zero F’s Given Podcaster Sean Bell joins Mina SayWhat for their weekly Friday segment “Let’s Talk Sports.” This week they talk about players opting out of the NFL due to Coronavirus concerns and the Phillies halting all activity due to positive virus tests to 2 staffers. Meanwhile the NBA has reported zero positive tests. The pair analyze what the NBA is doing that is working. Listen to “Let’s Talk Sports” every Friday at 12:50p on 100.3 RNB.

