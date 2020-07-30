Even though a large percentage of media outlets have pivoted away from America’s glaring racism problem the fight for equity continues. One of the culture’s biggest names is keeping the much needed narrative on everyone’s radar.

As spotted on Page Six Oprah Winfrey has bowed out of her regular duties for her O Magazine. Since its’ launch in April 2000 she has graced the cover of the women’s publication. For the September issue the media mogul has chosen to feature Breonna Taylor; which is a first in the brand’s history.

The creative features a portrait of the late emergency medical technician done by Janelle Washington. On the cover is a quote by Oprah saying “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it”. Winfrey also wrote a column detailing the historic move to not be the face of the issue. “What I know for sure: We can’t be silent. We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover” she wrote. Additionally each page includes ways the general public can take a stance against racism.

The issue will be on newsstands on 8/11.

Photo: Breonna Taylor

Say Her Name Again: Breonna Taylor Graces Oprah’s ‘O Magazine’ Cover was originally published on hiphopwired.com

