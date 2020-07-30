Snoop Dogg Doesn’t Have Eminem In His Top 10 Rappers Of All-Time

Everybody’s version of a Top 10 list is different. Usually in hip-hop, the top 10 includes some variation of Jay-Z, Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.. In Snoop Dogg‘s case, the West Coast OG left off the biggest selling rapper of all-time from his top 10 – Eminem.

In a recent interview, Snoop Dogg clarified why he wouldn’t put Em in his Top 10.

“Eminem! The Great White Hope! White rappers had zero respect in rap, let’s keep that one thou wow. NONE. He has probably put Eminem in a position where he could be labeled as one of the top 10 rappers ever,” Snoop said. “I don’t think so, but the game feels like he’s top 10 lyricist and all that comes with it. But that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him become the best Eminem he could find.”

He added, “There’s some n*ggas in the ’80s he can’t f*ck with. Like Rakim, Like Big Daddy Kane. Like KRS-One, like LL Cool J. Shall I go on? Like Ice Cube. I got no time to play with it, it is what it is. Cause cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That’s one of my teammates, that’s one of my brothers. But when you talk this hip-hop sh*t, that I can’t live without? I can live without that.”

Back in 2002 on “Til I Collapse” with Nate Dogg, Em proudly checked off a number of MCs who he thought at the time were better than him.

“I got a list, here’s the order of my list that it’s in; / It goes, Reggie, Jay-Z, Tupac and Biggie / Andre from Outkast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas and then me / But in this industry I’m the cause of a lot of envy / So when I’m not put on this list the sh*t does not offend me,” he rapped.

Do you agree with Snoop and his list?

