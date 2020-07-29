Alicia Keys Making Documentary On Black Women Entertainers

Alicia Keys is ready to shine the spotlight on Black women in entertainment. She is producing the documentary, “American Masters: How It Feels To Be Free.” The women chosen are Lena Horne, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, Pam Grier, and Abbey Lincoln. These legendary women had to overcome racism and sexism to make their mark in the entertainment business. The documentary will air on PBS in early 2021.

