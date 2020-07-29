Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away At Age 47

Philly’s own rapper Malik B from the legendary group The Roots has passed away. Malik’s cousin Don Champion went on Twitter to confirm the passing.
Malik Abdul Basit was born and raised in Philadelphia on November 14, 1972. In the late 80’s Malik & Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, began the legendary group “The Roots” becoming the founding members. After creating four timeless albums Malik ultimately walked away from the group.
After his short departure, Malik eventually joined back the group he co-founded. In 2002 Black Thought dedicated a song called ‘Water‘ to Malik where he dove face first and painted a vivid picture of his relationship with Mr. Basit.
Philly and the Hip-Hop community as a whole mourn today on the loss of Malik B.
The cause of Malik B’s death has not yet to be confirmed. More news to come as the story develops.
