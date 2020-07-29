Malik B Of The Roots Has Passed Away At Age 47

Philly’s own rapper Malik B from the legendary group The Roots has passed away. Malik’s cousin Don Champion went on Twitter to confirm the passing.

Mourning my beloved cousin today. He was so talented and had a huge heart. I still remember when he and The Roots were starting out. He'd give me and my dad their cassette tapes to listen to. I miss you already, Mailk. #RIP ❤️ https://t.co/UMQeXJsWmf — Don Champion (@DonChampionTV) July 29, 2020

Malik Abdul Basit was born and raised in Philadelphia on November 14, 1972. In the late 80’s Malik & Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, began the legendary group “The Roots” becoming the founding members. After creating four timeless albums Malik ultimately walked away from the group.

After his short departure, Malik eventually joined back the group he co-founded. In 2002 Black Thought dedicated a song called ‘Water‘ to Malik where he dove face first and painted a vivid picture of his relationship with Mr. Basit.

Philly and the Hip-Hop community as a whole mourn today on the loss of Malik B.

rip to the great Malik B, this one hurts — Mr. Green (@greenhiphop) July 29, 2020

Rest in Peace to Malik B of The Roots. "Step into The Realm" from Things Fall Apart was always one of my favorite performances from him. pic.twitter.com/d6sOlKxapB — BLUEPRINT (@printmatic) July 29, 2020

The cause of Malik B’s death has not yet to be confirmed. More news to come as the story develops.

