A game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins has been canceled.
According to Yahoo Sports, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Four players tested positive on Sunday. On Monday, 8 more players and two more coaches tested positive for coronavirus.
Source: Yahoo Sports
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text RNB to 2402 to join! And click here to listen live to RNB Philly wherever you go
Phillies Game Canceled After Miami Marlins Players Test Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com