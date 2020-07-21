CLOSE
Sixers Player Tobias Harris Answers Question In Press Conference With “Arrest The Cops That Killed Breonna Taylor”

Source: Mitchell Leff / Stringer / Mitchell Leff / Stringer

Philadelphia 76ers player Tobias Harris had only one message for reporters during a press conference and that was to arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor. Sixers Forward was on the podium where the media started asking questions regarding the social justice shirts the NBA players plan on wearing. Harris responded back saying, “Nothing against the t-shirts but I want Daniel Cameron will arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor”.

Powerful message by the Sixers player. Harris ended the press conference early as he intended to answer any questions with “arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor”. More news to come as the story develops.

