Pennsylvania Cops Tackle Black Man In Walmart For Suspicion Of Stealing [Video]

All too often, police respond to someone's report of disorderly conduct and immediately arrest the accused without taking the time to talk to witnesses and gather all the facts. And that seems to be what happened in Wyomissing, PA, when this man was arrested after he was allegedly seen riding a bike around Walmart (before buying it). Police arrest first, ask questions later. This especially happens with Black men and women — and it can cause a lot of emotional harm to the accused and others who witness the arrest… We need policies and procedures that address this issue!!
The Walmart located in Wyomissing, PA is where it all went down. No statement from the Pennsylvania Police Department has been released as of yet. More news to come as the story develops.