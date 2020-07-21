Pennsylvania Cops Tackle Black Man In Walmart For Suspicion Of Stealing [Video]

Pennsylvania police officers responded to a call after there was suspicion of a man stealing a bicycle in the local Walmart. The police officers approach the man and instantly tackle him to the ground. As the two cops repeatedly screamed, “stop resisting”. Plot twist is the man paid for the bicycle that he was falsely accused of stealing. In fact, the video shows the man right in front of the check out section. Many allege that this was an act of racism as the African American man emphasized that he has a receipt.

The Walmart located in Wyomissing, PA is where it all went down. No statement from the Pennsylvania Police Department has been released as of yet. More news to come as the story develops.